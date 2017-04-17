Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

April 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, April 16

Audax Italiano 5 Universidad Catolica 2

Deportes Antofagasta 0 Universidad de Chile 1

Santiago Wanderers 1 Temuco 2

Saturday, April 15

Union Espanola 1 Palestino 2

Colo Colo 3 Universidad de Concepcion 0

Deportes Iquique 1 Huachipato 2

O'Higgins 1 Everton 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Colo Colo 10 6 3 1 22 8 21

-------------------------

2 Deportes Iquique 10 5 4 1 18 11 19

3 Universidad de Chile 10 5 3 2 13 8 18

-------------------------

4 Everton 10 4 5 1 12 6 17

5 O'Higgins 10 5 2 3 15 10 17

6 Audax Italiano 10 5 2 3 17 16 17

7 Union Espanola 10 5 1 4 18 14 16

8 Universidad de Concepcion 10 4 3 3 12 13 15

9 Temuco 10 4 2 4 13 15 14

10 Huachipato 10 4 2 4 12 15 14

11 Universidad Catolica 10 4 1 5 14 18 13

12 San Luis 10 3 2 5 13 19 11

13 Deportes Antofagasta 10 2 4 4 15 13 10

14 Santiago Wanderers 10 2 2 6 13 16 8

15 Palestino 10 1 3 6 11 21 6

16 Cobresal 10 1 1 8 9 24 4

1: Copa Libertadores

2-3: Copa Sudamericana