Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday
Saturday, February 25
Audax Italiano 3 Huachipato 2
Deportes Antofagasta 1 Palestino 1
Universidad de Chile 0 Everton 0
Friday, February 24
O'Higgins 4 Cobresal 1
Universidad de Concepcion 1 Deportes Iquique 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Deportes Iquique 4 3 1 0 9 4 10
-------------------------
2 Colo Colo 3 3 0 0 9 1 9
3 Audax Italiano 4 3 0 1 7 6 9
-------------------------
4 Everton 4 2 2 0 5 2 8
5 Universidad de Concepcion 4 2 1 1 4 7 7
6 O'Higgins 3 2 0 1 7 3 6
7 Huachipato 4 2 0 2 7 7 6
8 Deportes Antofagasta 4 1 1 2 7 6 4
9 Universidad de Chile 4 1 1 2 2 4 4
10 Santiago Wanderers 2 1 0 1 3 1 3
11 Union Espanola 3 1 0 2 5 7 3
12 Temuco 3 1 0 2 3 6 3
13 Universidad Catolica 3 1 0 2 2 5 3
14 Cobresal 4 1 0 3 5 10 3
15 San Luis 3 0 1 2 3 5 1
16 Palestino 4 0 1 3 4 8 1
1: Copa Libertadores
2-3: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 26
Temuco v Colo Colo (1500)
Santiago Wanderers v San Luis (2100)
Universidad Catolica v Union Espanola (2330)
