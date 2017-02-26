Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday

Saturday, February 25

Audax Italiano 3 Huachipato 2

Deportes Antofagasta 1 Palestino 1

Universidad de Chile 0 Everton 0

Friday, February 24

O'Higgins 4 Cobresal 1

Universidad de Concepcion 1 Deportes Iquique 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Deportes Iquique 4 3 1 0 9 4 10

-------------------------

2 Colo Colo 3 3 0 0 9 1 9

3 Audax Italiano 4 3 0 1 7 6 9

-------------------------

4 Everton 4 2 2 0 5 2 8

5 Universidad de Concepcion 4 2 1 1 4 7 7

6 O'Higgins 3 2 0 1 7 3 6

7 Huachipato 4 2 0 2 7 7 6

8 Deportes Antofagasta 4 1 1 2 7 6 4

9 Universidad de Chile 4 1 1 2 2 4 4

10 Santiago Wanderers 2 1 0 1 3 1 3

11 Union Espanola 3 1 0 2 5 7 3

12 Temuco 3 1 0 2 3 6 3

13 Universidad Catolica 3 1 0 2 2 5 3

14 Cobresal 4 1 0 3 5 10 3

15 San Luis 3 0 1 2 3 5 1

16 Palestino 4 0 1 3 4 8 1

1: Copa Libertadores

2-3: Copa Sudamericana

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 26

Temuco v Colo Colo (1500)

Santiago Wanderers v San Luis (2100)

Universidad Catolica v Union Espanola (2330)