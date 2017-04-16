Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

April 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday
Saturday, April 15
Union Espanola 1 Palestino 2
Colo Colo 3 Universidad de Concepcion 0
Deportes Iquique 1 Huachipato 2
O'Higgins 1 Everton 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Colo Colo 10 6 3 1 22 8 21
-------------------------
2 Deportes Iquique 10 5 4 1 18 11 19
3 Everton 10 4 5 1 12 6 17
-------------------------
4 O'Higgins 10 5 2 3 15 10 17
5 Union Espanola 10 5 1 4 18 14 16
6 Universidad de Chile 9 4 3 2 12 8 15
7 Universidad de Concepcion 10 4 3 3 12 13 15
8 Audax Italiano 9 4 2 3 12 14 14
9 Huachipato 10 4 2 4 12 15 14
10 Universidad Catolica 9 4 1 4 12 13 13
11 Temuco 9 3 2 4 11 14 11
12 San Luis 10 3 2 5 13 19 11
13 Deportes Antofagasta 9 2 4 3 15 12 10
14 Santiago Wanderers 9 2 2 5 12 14 8
15 Palestino 10 1 3 6 11 21 6
16 Cobresal 10 1 1 8 9 24 4
1: Copa Libertadores
2-3: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 16
Santiago Wanderers v Temuco (1830)
Deportes Antofagasta v Universidad de Chile (2100)
Audax Italiano v Universidad Catolica (2330)
