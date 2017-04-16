Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

April 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday

Saturday, April 15

Union Espanola 1 Palestino 2

Colo Colo 3 Universidad de Concepcion 0

Deportes Iquique 1 Huachipato 2

O'Higgins 1 Everton 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Colo Colo 10 6 3 1 22 8 21

-------------------------

2 Deportes Iquique 10 5 4 1 18 11 19

3 Everton 10 4 5 1 12 6 17

-------------------------

4 O'Higgins 10 5 2 3 15 10 17

5 Union Espanola 10 5 1 4 18 14 16

6 Universidad de Chile 9 4 3 2 12 8 15

7 Universidad de Concepcion 10 4 3 3 12 13 15

8 Audax Italiano 9 4 2 3 12 14 14

9 Huachipato 10 4 2 4 12 15 14

10 Universidad Catolica 9 4 1 4 12 13 13

11 Temuco 9 3 2 4 11 14 11

12 San Luis 10 3 2 5 13 19 11

13 Deportes Antofagasta 9 2 4 3 15 12 10

14 Santiago Wanderers 9 2 2 5 12 14 8

15 Palestino 10 1 3 6 11 21 6

16 Cobresal 10 1 1 8 9 24 4

1: Copa Libertadores

2-3: Copa Sudamericana

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, April 16

Santiago Wanderers v Temuco (1830)

Deportes Antofagasta v Universidad de Chile (2100)

Audax Italiano v Universidad Catolica (2330)