Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

Reuters

April 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday

Saturday, April 1

Universidad Catolica 2 Temuco 1

Cobresal 1 Everton 1

Santiago Wanderers 5 Palestino 2

Universidad de Concepcion 0 Universidad de Chile 0

Friday, March 31

Deportes Antofagasta 1 Union Espanola 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Colo Colo 7 5 2 0 15 3 17

-------------------------

2 Everton 8 4 4 0 12 5 16

3 Deportes Iquique 7 4 3 0 14 7 15

-------------------------

4 O'Higgins 7 4 2 1 13 6 14

5 Universidad de Chile 8 4 2 2 10 6 14

6 Union Espanola 8 4 1 3 16 12 13

7 Universidad Catolica 8 4 0 4 12 13 12

8 Universidad de Concepcion 8 3 3 2 8 10 12

9 Audax Italiano 7 3 2 2 10 12 11

10 Deportes Antofagasta 8 2 3 3 15 12 9

11 Santiago Wanderers 8 2 2 4 12 13 8

12 Temuco 8 2 2 4 9 14 8

13 Huachipato 7 2 1 4 7 12 7

14 San Luis 7 1 2 4 8 15 5

15 Cobresal 8 1 1 6 8 18 4

16 Palestino 8 0 2 6 9 20 2

1: Copa Libertadores

2-3: Copa Sudamericana

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, April 2

Deportes Iquique v Colo Colo (1500)

Huachipato v San Luis (1830)

Audax Italiano v O'Higgins (2100)