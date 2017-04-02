Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

Berr: The desperation coming out of the White House is staggering. They're not even trying to come up with creative deflection any longer. The stink of Russia hangs heavy over this administration and they're just beginning to realize what the consequences will be for them when the truth is finally revealed. The Senate panel will get to the bottom of this. Trump's supporters say it won't happen. They say there's "nothing to see here." Funnily enough, for those of us old enough to remember, Nixon's supporters said the same thing. We all know how that one turned out.