Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

April 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday
Saturday, April 1
Universidad Catolica 2 Temuco 1
Cobresal 1 Everton 1
Santiago Wanderers 5 Palestino 2
Universidad de Concepcion 0 Universidad de Chile 0
Friday, March 31
Deportes Antofagasta 1 Union Espanola 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Colo Colo 7 5 2 0 15 3 17
-------------------------
2 Everton 8 4 4 0 12 5 16
3 Deportes Iquique 7 4 3 0 14 7 15
-------------------------
4 O'Higgins 7 4 2 1 13 6 14
5 Universidad de Chile 8 4 2 2 10 6 14
6 Union Espanola 8 4 1 3 16 12 13
7 Universidad Catolica 8 4 0 4 12 13 12
8 Universidad de Concepcion 8 3 3 2 8 10 12
9 Audax Italiano 7 3 2 2 10 12 11
10 Deportes Antofagasta 8 2 3 3 15 12 9
11 Santiago Wanderers 8 2 2 4 12 13 8
12 Temuco 8 2 2 4 9 14 8
13 Huachipato 7 2 1 4 7 12 7
14 San Luis 7 1 2 4 8 15 5
15 Cobresal 8 1 1 6 8 18 4
16 Palestino 8 0 2 6 9 20 2
1: Copa Libertadores
2-3: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 2
Deportes Iquique v Colo Colo (1500)
Huachipato v San Luis (1830)
Audax Italiano v O'Higgins (2100)
