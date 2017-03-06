Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

Reuters

March 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 5

San Luis 0 Deportes Antofagasta 5

Palestino 1 Universidad de Chile 3

Saturday, March 4

Cobresal 1 Temuco 2

Colo Colo 2 Universidad Catolica 0

Everton 2 Santiago Wanderers 2

Friday, March 3

Union Espanola 3 Huachipato 0

Deportes Iquique 2 Audax Italiano 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Colo Colo 5 4 1 0 13 3 13

-------------------------

2 Deportes Iquique 5 3 2 0 11 6 11

3 Audax Italiano 5 3 1 1 9 8 10

-------------------------

4 Everton 5 2 3 0 7 4 9

5 Union Espanola 5 3 0 2 11 9 9

6 Deportes Antofagasta 5 2 1 2 12 6 7

7 Universidad de Chile 5 2 1 2 5 5 7

8 Temuco 5 2 1 2 7 9 7

9 Universidad de Concepcion 4 2 1 1 4 7 7

10 O'Higgins 3 2 0 1 7 3 6

11 Huachipato 5 2 0 3 7 10 6

12 Santiago Wanderers 4 1 1 2 5 6 4

13 San Luis 5 1 1 3 6 10 4

14 Cobresal 5 1 0 4 6 12 3

15 Universidad Catolica 5 1 0 4 4 10 3

16 Palestino 5 0 1 4 5 11 1

1: Copa Libertadores

2-3: Copa Sudamericana

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Monday, March 6

O'Higgins v Universidad de Concepcion (2330)