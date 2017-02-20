Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 19

Union Espanola 5 Temuco 2

Deportes Antofagasta 5 Universidad de Concepcion 0

San Luis 1 Everton 1

Saturday, February 18

Colo Colo 2 O'Higgins 1

Palestino 0 Audax Italiano 2

Santiago Wanderers 3 Universidad Catolica 0

Friday, February 17

Deportes Iquique 3 Cobresal 1

Huachipato 2 Universidad de Chile 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Colo Colo 3 3 0 0 9 1 9

-------------------------

2 Deportes Iquique 3 3 0 0 8 3 9

3 Everton 3 2 1 0 5 2 7

-------------------------

4 Huachipato 3 2 0 1 5 4 6

5 Audax Italiano 3 2 0 1 4 4 6

6 Universidad de Concepcion 3 2 0 1 3 6 6

7 Santiago Wanderers 2 1 0 1 3 1 3

8 Deportes Antofagasta 3 1 0 2 6 5 3

9 O'Higgins 2 1 0 1 3 2 3

10 Union Espanola 3 1 0 2 5 7 3

11 Cobresal 3 1 0 2 4 6 3

12 Universidad de Chile 3 1 0 2 2 4 3

13 Temuco 3 1 0 2 3 6 3

14 Universidad Catolica 3 1 0 2 2 5 3

15 San Luis 3 0 1 2 3 5 1

16 Palestino 3 0 0 3 3 7 0

1: Copa Libertadores

2-3: Copa Sudamericana