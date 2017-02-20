Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

Feb 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 19
Union Espanola 5 Temuco 2
Deportes Antofagasta 5 Universidad de Concepcion 0
San Luis 1 Everton 1
Saturday, February 18
Colo Colo 2 O'Higgins 1
Palestino 0 Audax Italiano 2
Santiago Wanderers 3 Universidad Catolica 0
Friday, February 17
Deportes Iquique 3 Cobresal 1
Huachipato 2 Universidad de Chile 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Colo Colo 3 3 0 0 9 1 9
-------------------------
2 Deportes Iquique 3 3 0 0 8 3 9
3 Everton 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
-------------------------
4 Huachipato 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
5 Audax Italiano 3 2 0 1 4 4 6
6 Universidad de Concepcion 3 2 0 1 3 6 6
7 Santiago Wanderers 2 1 0 1 3 1 3
8 Deportes Antofagasta 3 1 0 2 6 5 3
9 O'Higgins 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
10 Union Espanola 3 1 0 2 5 7 3
11 Cobresal 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
12 Universidad de Chile 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
13 Temuco 3 1 0 2 3 6 3
14 Universidad Catolica 3 1 0 2 2 5 3
15 San Luis 3 0 1 2 3 5 1
16 Palestino 3 0 0 3 3 7 0
1: Copa Libertadores
2-3: Copa Sudamericana
