Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

March 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday
Saturday, March 4
Cobresal 1 Temuco 2
Colo Colo 2 Universidad Catolica 0
Everton 2 Santiago Wanderers 2
Friday, March 3
Union Espanola 3 Huachipato 0
Deportes Iquique 2 Audax Italiano 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Colo Colo 5 4 1 0 13 3 13
-------------------------
2 Deportes Iquique 5 3 2 0 11 6 11
3 Audax Italiano 5 3 1 1 9 8 10
-------------------------
4 Everton 5 2 3 0 7 4 9
5 Union Espanola 5 3 0 2 11 9 9
6 Temuco 5 2 1 2 7 9 7
7 Universidad de Concepcion 4 2 1 1 4 7 7
8 O'Higgins 3 2 0 1 7 3 6
9 Huachipato 5 2 0 3 7 10 6
10 Deportes Antofagasta 4 1 1 2 7 6 4
11 San Luis 4 1 1 2 6 5 4
12 Santiago Wanderers 4 1 1 2 5 6 4
13 Universidad de Chile 4 1 1 2 2 4 4
14 Cobresal 5 1 0 4 6 12 3
15 Universidad Catolica 5 1 0 4 4 10 3
16 Palestino 4 0 1 3 4 8 1
1: Copa Libertadores
2-3: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 5
Palestino v Universidad de Chile (2100)
San Luis v Deportes Antofagasta (2330)
Monday, March 6
O'Higgins v Universidad de Concepcion (2330)
33.8k