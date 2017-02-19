Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday
Saturday, February 18
Colo Colo 2 O'Higgins 1
Palestino 0 Audax Italiano 2
Santiago Wanderers 3 Universidad Catolica 0
Friday, February 17
Deportes Iquique 3 Cobresal 1
Huachipato 2 Universidad de Chile 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Colo Colo 3 3 0 0 9 1 9
-------------------------
2 Deportes Iquique 3 3 0 0 8 3 9
3 Everton 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
-------------------------
4 Universidad de Concepcion 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
5 Huachipato 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
6 Audax Italiano 3 2 0 1 4 4 6
7 Santiago Wanderers 2 1 0 1 3 1 3
8 O'Higgins 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
9 Temuco 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
10 Cobresal 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
11 Universidad de Chile 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
12 Universidad Catolica 3 1 0 2 2 5 3
13 San Luis 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
14 Palestino 3 0 0 3 3 7 0
15 Deportes Antofagasta 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
16 Union Espanola 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
1: Copa Libertadores
2-3: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 19
Deportes Antofagasta v Universidad de Concepcion (1500)
San Luis v Everton (2100)
Union Espanola v Temuco (2330)
