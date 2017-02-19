Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday

Saturday, February 18

Colo Colo 2 O'Higgins 1

Palestino 0 Audax Italiano 2

Santiago Wanderers 3 Universidad Catolica 0

Friday, February 17

Deportes Iquique 3 Cobresal 1

Huachipato 2 Universidad de Chile 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Colo Colo 3 3 0 0 9 1 9

-------------------------

2 Deportes Iquique 3 3 0 0 8 3 9

3 Everton 2 2 0 0 4 1 6

-------------------------

4 Universidad de Concepcion 2 2 0 0 3 1 6

5 Huachipato 3 2 0 1 5 4 6

6 Audax Italiano 3 2 0 1 4 4 6

7 Santiago Wanderers 2 1 0 1 3 1 3

8 O'Higgins 2 1 0 1 3 2 3

9 Temuco 2 1 0 1 1 1 3

10 Cobresal 3 1 0 2 4 6 3

11 Universidad de Chile 3 1 0 2 2 4 3

12 Universidad Catolica 3 1 0 2 2 5 3

13 San Luis 2 0 0 2 2 4 0

14 Palestino 3 0 0 3 3 7 0

15 Deportes Antofagasta 2 0 0 2 1 5 0

16 Union Espanola 2 0 0 2 0 5 0

1: Copa Libertadores

2-3: Copa Sudamericana

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 19

Deportes Antofagasta v Universidad de Concepcion (1500)

San Luis v Everton (2100)

Union Espanola v Temuco (2330)