Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

Reuters

March 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday

Saturday, March 11

Universidad Catolica 4 Deportes Antofagasta 1

Palestino 0 Deportes Iquique 2

Santiago Wanderers 0 Colo Colo 2

Friday, March 10

Universidad de Concepcion 3 San Luis 0

Temuco 0 Everton 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Colo Colo 6 5 1 0 15 3 16

-------------------------

2 Deportes Iquique 6 4 2 0 13 6 14

3 Everton 6 3 3 0 9 4 12

-------------------------

4 Universidad de Concepcion 6 3 2 1 8 8 11

5 Audax Italiano 5 3 1 1 9 8 10

6 Union Espanola 5 3 0 2 11 9 9

7 O'Higgins 4 2 1 1 8 4 7

8 Deportes Antofagasta 6 2 1 3 13 10 7

9 Universidad de Chile 5 2 1 2 5 5 7

10 Temuco 6 2 1 3 7 11 7

11 Universidad Catolica 6 2 0 4 8 11 6

12 Huachipato 5 2 0 3 7 10 6

13 Santiago Wanderers 5 1 1 3 5 8 4

14 San Luis 6 1 1 4 6 13 4

15 Cobresal 5 1 0 4 6 12 3

16 Palestino 6 0 1 5 5 13 1

1: Copa Libertadores

2-3: Copa Sudamericana

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, March 12

Huachipato v O'Higgins (1500)

Audax Italiano v Universidad de Chile (2100)

Union Espanola v Cobresal (2330)