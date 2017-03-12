Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

March 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday
Saturday, March 11
Universidad Catolica 4 Deportes Antofagasta 1
Palestino 0 Deportes Iquique 2
Santiago Wanderers 0 Colo Colo 2
Friday, March 10
Universidad de Concepcion 3 San Luis 0
Temuco 0 Everton 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Colo Colo 6 5 1 0 15 3 16
-------------------------
2 Deportes Iquique 6 4 2 0 13 6 14
3 Everton 6 3 3 0 9 4 12
-------------------------
4 Universidad de Concepcion 6 3 2 1 8 8 11
5 Audax Italiano 5 3 1 1 9 8 10
6 Union Espanola 5 3 0 2 11 9 9
7 O'Higgins 4 2 1 1 8 4 7
8 Deportes Antofagasta 6 2 1 3 13 10 7
9 Universidad de Chile 5 2 1 2 5 5 7
10 Temuco 6 2 1 3 7 11 7
11 Universidad Catolica 6 2 0 4 8 11 6
12 Huachipato 5 2 0 3 7 10 6
13 Santiago Wanderers 5 1 1 3 5 8 4
14 San Luis 6 1 1 4 6 13 4
15 Cobresal 5 1 0 4 6 12 3
16 Palestino 6 0 1 5 5 13 1
1: Copa Libertadores
2-3: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 12
Huachipato v O'Higgins (1500)
Audax Italiano v Universidad de Chile (2100)
Union Espanola v Cobresal (2330)
