Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Saturday
Friday, February 17
Deportes Iquique 3 Cobresal 1
Huachipato 2 Universidad de Chile 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Deportes Iquique 3 3 0 0 8 3 9
-------------------------
2 Colo Colo 2 2 0 0 7 0 6
3 Everton 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
-------------------------
4 Universidad de Concepcion 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
5 Huachipato 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
6 O'Higgins 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
7 Universidad Catolica 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
8 Temuco 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
9 Cobresal 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
10 Audax Italiano 2 1 0 1 2 4 3
10 Universidad de Chile 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
12 Santiago Wanderers 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
13 Palestino 2 0 0 2 3 5 0
14 San Luis 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
15 Deportes Antofagasta 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
16 Union Espanola 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
1: Copa Libertadores
2-3: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 18
Santiago Wanderers v Universidad Catolica (1500)
Palestino v Audax Italiano (2030)
Colo Colo v O'Higgins (2300)
Sunday, February 19
Deportes Antofagasta v Universidad de Concepcion (1500)
San Luis v Everton (2100)
Union Espanola v Temuco (2330)
