Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 9
Union Espanola 1 Santiago Wanderers 0
Temuco 2 O'Higgins 0
San Luis 1 Audax Italiano 0
Saturday, April 8
Universidad de Concepcion 4 Cobresal 0
Everton 0 Deportes Iquique 0
Huachipato 0 Deportes Antofagasta 0
Universidad de Chile 2 Colo Colo 2
Friday, April 7
Palestino 0 Universidad Catolica 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Deportes Iquique 9 5 4 0 17 9 19
-------------------------
2 Colo Colo 9 5 3 1 19 8 18
3 Everton 9 4 5 0 12 5 17
-------------------------
4 Union Espanola 9 5 1 3 17 12 16
5 Universidad de Chile 9 4 3 2 12 8 15
6 Universidad de Concepcion 9 4 3 2 12 10 15
7 O'Higgins 9 4 2 3 14 10 14
8 Audax Italiano 9 4 2 3 12 14 14
9 Universidad Catolica 9 4 1 4 12 13 13
10 Temuco 9 3 2 4 11 14 11
11 Huachipato 9 3 2 4 10 14 11
12 Deportes Antofagasta 9 2 4 3 15 12 10
13 Santiago Wanderers 9 2 2 5 12 14 8
14 San Luis 9 2 2 5 11 18 8
15 Cobresal 9 1 1 7 8 22 4
16 Palestino 9 0 3 6 9 20 3
1: Copa Libertadores
2-3: Copa Sudamericana
2k