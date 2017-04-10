Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, April 9

Union Espanola 1 Santiago Wanderers 0

Temuco 2 O'Higgins 0

San Luis 1 Audax Italiano 0

Saturday, April 8

Universidad de Concepcion 4 Cobresal 0

Everton 0 Deportes Iquique 0

Huachipato 0 Deportes Antofagasta 0

Universidad de Chile 2 Colo Colo 2

Friday, April 7

Palestino 0 Universidad Catolica 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Deportes Iquique 9 5 4 0 17 9 19

-------------------------

2 Colo Colo 9 5 3 1 19 8 18

3 Everton 9 4 5 0 12 5 17

-------------------------

4 Union Espanola 9 5 1 3 17 12 16

5 Universidad de Chile 9 4 3 2 12 8 15

6 Universidad de Concepcion 9 4 3 2 12 10 15

7 O'Higgins 9 4 2 3 14 10 14

8 Audax Italiano 9 4 2 3 12 14 14

9 Universidad Catolica 9 4 1 4 12 13 13

10 Temuco 9 3 2 4 11 14 11

11 Huachipato 9 3 2 4 10 14 11

12 Deportes Antofagasta 9 2 4 3 15 12 10

13 Santiago Wanderers 9 2 2 5 12 14 8

14 San Luis 9 2 2 5 11 18 8

15 Cobresal 9 1 1 7 8 22 4

16 Palestino 9 0 3 6 9 20 3

1: Copa Libertadores

2-3: Copa Sudamericana