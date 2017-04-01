Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

April 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Saturday

Friday, March 31

Deportes Antofagasta 1 Union Espanola 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Colo Colo 7 5 2 0 15 3 17

2 Deportes Iquique 7 4 3 0 14 7 15

3 Everton 7 4 3 0 11 4 15

4 O'Higgins 7 4 2 1 13 6 14

5 Union Espanola 8 4 1 3 16 12 13

6 Universidad de Chile 7 4 1 2 10 6 13

7 Audax Italiano 7 3 2 2 10 12 11

8 Universidad de Concepcion 7 3 2 2 8 10 11

9 Deportes Antofagasta 8 2 3 3 15 12 9

10 Universidad Catolica 7 3 0 4 10 12 9

11 Temuco 7 2 2 3 8 12 8

12 Huachipato 7 2 1 4 7 12 7

13 Santiago Wanderers 7 1 2 4 7 11 5

14 San Luis 7 1 2 4 8 15 5

15 Cobresal 7 1 0 6 7 17 3

16 Palestino 7 0 2 5 7 15 2

1: Copa Libertadores

2-3: Copa Sudamericana

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, April 1

Universidad de Concepcion v Universidad de Chile (1500)

Cobresal v Everton (1830)

Santiago Wanderers v Palestino (2100)

Universidad Catolica v Temuco (2330)

Sunday, April 2

Deportes Iquique v Colo Colo (1500)

Huachipato v San Luis (1830)

Audax Italiano v O'Higgins (2100)