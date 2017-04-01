Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

April 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Saturday
Friday, March 31
Deportes Antofagasta 1 Union Espanola 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Colo Colo 7 5 2 0 15 3 17
-------------------------
2 Deportes Iquique 7 4 3 0 14 7 15
3 Everton 7 4 3 0 11 4 15
-------------------------
4 O'Higgins 7 4 2 1 13 6 14
5 Union Espanola 8 4 1 3 16 12 13
6 Universidad de Chile 7 4 1 2 10 6 13
7 Audax Italiano 7 3 2 2 10 12 11
8 Universidad de Concepcion 7 3 2 2 8 10 11
9 Deportes Antofagasta 8 2 3 3 15 12 9
10 Universidad Catolica 7 3 0 4 10 12 9
11 Temuco 7 2 2 3 8 12 8
12 Huachipato 7 2 1 4 7 12 7
13 Santiago Wanderers 7 1 2 4 7 11 5
14 San Luis 7 1 2 4 8 15 5
15 Cobresal 7 1 0 6 7 17 3
16 Palestino 7 0 2 5 7 15 2
1: Copa Libertadores
2-3: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 1
Universidad de Concepcion v Universidad de Chile (1500)
Cobresal v Everton (1830)
Santiago Wanderers v Palestino (2100)
Universidad Catolica v Temuco (2330)
Sunday, April 2
Deportes Iquique v Colo Colo (1500)
Huachipato v San Luis (1830)
Audax Italiano v O'Higgins (2100)
