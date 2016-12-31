Soccer-Chelsea equal winning record with 4-2 victory over Stoke

* Chelsea beat Stoke 4-2

* Defender Gary Cahill opened scoring in the 34th minute

* Martins Indi equalised for Stoke just after halftime

* Willian restored Chelsea lead

* Crouch got Stoke's second in the 64th

* Willian grabbed third for Chelsea

* Costa scored Chelsea's fourth late on

* Chelsea go to Tottenham next, Stoke host Watford

CHELSEA 4 STOKE CITY 2

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Chelsea equalled Arsenal's Premier League record of 13 consecutive wins in the same season on Saturday, goals from Gary Cahill, Diego Costa and two from Willian bringing the leaders a 4-2 win over Stoke City.

Stoke goalkeeper Lee Grant had made a series of fine saves from a rampant home side before Cesc Fabregas's pinpoint flighted corner found Cahill's head at the near post and the captain nodded home.

But barely a minute into the second half Bruno Martins Indi poked in an equaliser after Peter Crouch headed down a free kick by Charlie Adam.

Willian restored the lead twice in a frantic seven minutes either side of a 64th-minute strike from Crouch before top scorer Costa capped new year celebrations for Antonio Conte's side with Chelsea's fourth goal. (Reporting by Clare Lovell, editing by Ed Osmond)