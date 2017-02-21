Soccer-Champions League last 16 summaries

Reuters

Feb 21 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Tuesday

Manchester City 5 Raheem Sterling 26, Sergio Aguero 58,71, John Stones 77, Leroy Sane 82

Monaco 3 Radamel Falcao 32,61, Kylian Mbappe 40

Missed penalty: Radamel Falcao 50

Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 53,351

- - -

Bayer Leverkusen 2 Karim Bellarabi 48, Stefan Savic 68og

Atletico Madrid 4 Saul Niguez 17, Antoine Griezmann 25, Kevin Gameiro 59pen, Fernando Torres 86

Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 29,300

- - -

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Wednesday, February 22

Porto (Portugal) v Juventus (Italy) (1945)

Sevilla (Spain) v Leicester City (England) (1945)