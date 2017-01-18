Soccer-Cameroon fight back to avoid shock against Guinea Bissau

(Adds details, quotes, byline)

By Mark Gleeson

LIBREVILLE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui thrashed in a late winner as Cameroon came from behind to beat Guinea Bissau 2-1 and go top of African Nations Cup Group A on Wednesday.

Trailing at halftime, the four-times winners faced the possibility of becoming the latest victims of Guinea Bissau's fairytale run in the competition before equalising through Sebastien Siani after 61 minutes and Ngadeu Ngadjui sealed the win in the 78th.

Both goals were rasping shots from outside the area after Piqueti had given Guinea Bissau the halftime advantage.

Piqueti, who plays for Braga's reserve team in Portugal's second division, picked up the ball in his own half, sprinted down the left before cutting inside two defenders and blasting the ball past goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa in the 13th minute.

A snap effort from Clinton Njie forced a good save from Jonas Mendes before Vincent Aboubakar miscued an easy-looking chance in front of goal.

Both Njie and Aboubakar were taken off as Cameroon coach Hugo Broos made bold changes early in the second half to try and change the game as Guinea Bissau inched closer to one of the greatest shocks in the tournament's history.

"I did not recognise my team in the first half. We were not the Indomitable Lions but the dominated lions," Broos told reporters. "We had to change it."

Siani hammered a loose ball low into the net for an equaliser, greeted with huge relief as Cameroon's constant pressure paid off.

Christian Bassogog's mazy run set up Ngadeu Ngadjui for the winner.

Earlier in Group A, hosts Gabon were held to a 1-1 draw by Burkina Faso, leaving both countries with two points from their opening two group matches.

Cameroon are top of the standings on four points and play their last group game against Gabon on Sunday. (Editing by Ed Osmond)