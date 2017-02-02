Soccer-Cameroon down Ghana to reach Nations Cup final

FRANCEVILLE, Gabon, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Cameroon reached the African Nations Cup final as a second-half goal from defender Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui and a stoppage-time effort from Christian Bassogog secured a 2-0 win over Ghana in their last-four clash on Thursday.

Giant centre back Ngadeu Ngadjui sneaked around the back of the Ghana defence from a free kick and took advantage of a mix-up to blast the ball into the net from close range in the 72nd minute.

Bassogog caught Ghana on the counter attack as Cameroon added a second with virtually the last kick of the game to secure a place in Sunday's final where they will face Egypt in Libreville.

Cameroon, who were beset by selection problems before the start of the tournament, profited from some poor finishing by their more fancied opponents, who were making a sixth successive semi-final appearance, but are still without success since 1982. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Libreville; Editing by Toby Davis)