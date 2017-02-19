Soccer-Bundesliga summaries

Reuters

Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 19

Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Jannik Vestergaard 81

Missed penalty: Thorgan Hazard 45

RB Leipzig 2 Emil Forsberg 31, Timo Werner 55

Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 51,000

- - -

Saturday, February 18

Hamburg SV 2 Aaron Hunt 15, Michael Gregoritsch 57

Missed penalty: Aaron Hunt 88

Freiburg 2 Maximilian Philipp 23, Vincenzo Grifo 72

Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 49,405

- - -

Hertha Berlin 1 Vedad Ibisevic 21

Bayern Munich 1 Robert Lewandowski 90+6

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 74,667

- - -

Eintracht Frankfurt 0

Red Card: David Abraham 34

Missed penalty: Makoto Hasebe 56

FC Ingolstadt 04 2 Romain Bregerie 26, Pascal Gross 69pen

Red Card: Mathew Leckie 81

Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 46,300

- - -

Borussia Dortmund 3 Jeffrey Bruma 20og, Lukasz Piszczek 48, Ousmane Dembele 59

VfL Wolfsburg 0

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 56,906

- - -

Hoffenheim 2 Andrej Kramaric 64,90+3pen

SV Darmstadt 98 0

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,013

- - -

Mainz 0

Werder Bremen 2 Serge Gnabry 16, Thomas Delaney 23

Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 27,281

- - -

Friday, February 17

FC Augsburg 1 Dominik Kohr 60

Bayer Leverkusen 3 Karim Bellarabi 23, Javier Hernandez 40,65

Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 25,010

- - -

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 19

Cologne v Schalke 04 (1630)