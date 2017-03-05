Soccer-Bundesliga summaries

Reuters

March 5 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 5

Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Branimir Hrgota 11

Freiburg 2 Florian Niederlechner 24,59

Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 47,000

- - -

Saturday, March 4

Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 Fabian Johnson 28,64, Oscar Wendt 67, Raffael 76

Schalke 04 2 Nabil Bentaleb 38pen, Leon Goretzka 82

Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 54,014

- - -

Borussia Dortmund 6 Ousmane Dembele 6, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 26,69, Christian Pulisic 77, Andre Schuerrle 85pen, Raphael Guerreiro 90+2

Bayer Leverkusen 2 Kevin Volland 48, Wendell 74

Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 79,100

- - -

Hoffenheim 5 Sebastian Rudy 17, Adam Szalai 62,79, Andrej Kramaric 77, Benjamin Huebner 88

FC Ingolstadt 04 2 Almog Cohen 38, Niklas Suele 60og

Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 23,028

- - -

Cologne 0

Bayern Munich 3 Javi Martinez 25, Juan Bernat 48, Franck Ribery 90

Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 50,000

- - -

Werder Bremen 2 Max Kruse 75pen,90+2

SV Darmstadt 98 0

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,000

- - -

Mainz 1 Jhon Cordoba 24

VfL Wolfsburg 1 Mario Gomez 20

Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 27,238

- - -

Friday, March 3

FC Augsburg 2 Kostas Stafylidis 19, Martin Hinteregger 60

RB Leipzig 2 Timo Werner 25, Marvin Compper 52

Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 28,314

- - -

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, March 5

Hamburg SV v Hertha Berlin (1630)