Soccer-Bundesliga summaries

Reuters

Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 26

FC Ingolstadt 04 0

Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Lars Stindl 61, Andre Hahn 90+1

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,200

- - -

Saturday, February 25

Hertha Berlin 2 Vedad Ibisevic 52, Vladimir Darida 83

Eintracht Frankfurt 0

Red Card: Haris Seferovic 78

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 43,323

- - -

Bayer Leverkusen 0

Mainz 2 Stefan Bell 3, Levin OEztunali 11

Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 27,086

- - -

Bayern Munich 8 Arturo Vidal 17, Robert Lewandowski 24pen,42,54, David Alaba 56, Kingsley Coman 65,69, Arjen Robben 87

Hamburg SV 0

Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 75,000

- - -

Freiburg 0

Borussia Dortmund 3 Sokratis Papastathopoulos 13, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 55,70

Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 24,000

- - -

RB Leipzig 3 Emil Forsberg 5, Dominic Maroh 34og, Timo Werner 65

Cologne 1 Yuya Osako 53

Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 39,335

- - -

SV Darmstadt 98 1 Marcel Heller 47

FC Augsburg 2 Paul Verhaegh 55pen, Raul Bobadilla 85

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 16,200

- - -

Friday, February 24

VfL Wolfsburg 1 Borja Mayoral 19

Werder Bremen 2 Serge Gnabry 10,18

Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 30,000

- - -

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 26

Schalke 04 v Hoffenheim (1630)