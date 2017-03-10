Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

March 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday
Friday, March 10
Bayer Leverkusen 1 Werder Bremen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 23 17 5 1 57 13 56
2 RB Leipzig 23 15 4 4 43 24 49
3 Borussia Dortmund 23 12 7 4 52 25 43
-------------------------
4 Hoffenheim 23 10 11 2 44 24 41
-------------------------
5 Hertha Berlin 23 11 4 8 30 25 37
-------------------------
6 Eintracht Frankfurt 23 10 5 8 26 24 35
-------------------------
7 Cologne 23 8 9 6 31 25 33
-------------------------
8 Freiburg 23 10 3 10 30 40 33
9 Borussia Moenchengladbach 23 9 5 9 29 31 32
10 Bayer Leverkusen 24 9 4 11 37 39 31
11 Mainz 23 8 5 10 32 38 29
12 FC Augsburg 23 7 7 9 23 30 28
13 Schalke 04 23 7 6 10 28 27 27
14 Werder Bremen 24 7 5 12 31 44 26
15 VfL Wolfsburg 23 6 5 12 21 34 23
-------------------------
16 Hamburg SV 23 6 5 12 22 45 23
-------------------------
17 FC Ingolstadt 04 23 5 3 15 21 39 18
18 SV Darmstadt 98 23 3 3 17 15 45 12
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 11
Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt (1430)
Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund (1430)
RB Leipzig v VfL Wolfsburg (1430)
Freiburg v Hoffenheim (1430)
SV Darmstadt 98 v Mainz (1430)
FC Ingolstadt 04 v Cologne (1730)
Sunday, March 12
Schalke 04 v FC Augsburg (1430)
Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1630)
1k