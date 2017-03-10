Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

March 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday

Friday, March 10

Bayer Leverkusen 1 Werder Bremen 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Bayern Munich 23 17 5 1 57 13 56

2 RB Leipzig 23 15 4 4 43 24 49

3 Borussia Dortmund 23 12 7 4 52 25 43

-------------------------

4 Hoffenheim 23 10 11 2 44 24 41

-------------------------

5 Hertha Berlin 23 11 4 8 30 25 37

-------------------------

6 Eintracht Frankfurt 23 10 5 8 26 24 35

-------------------------

7 Cologne 23 8 9 6 31 25 33

-------------------------

8 Freiburg 23 10 3 10 30 40 33

9 Borussia Moenchengladbach 23 9 5 9 29 31 32

10 Bayer Leverkusen 24 9 4 11 37 39 31

11 Mainz 23 8 5 10 32 38 29

12 FC Augsburg 23 7 7 9 23 30 28

13 Schalke 04 23 7 6 10 28 27 27

14 Werder Bremen 24 7 5 12 31 44 26

15 VfL Wolfsburg 23 6 5 12 21 34 23

-------------------------

16 Hamburg SV 23 6 5 12 22 45 23

-------------------------

17 FC Ingolstadt 04 23 5 3 15 21 39 18

18 SV Darmstadt 98 23 3 3 17 15 45 12

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6: Europa League preliminary round

7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16: Relegation play-off

17-18: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, March 11

Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt (1430)

Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund (1430)

RB Leipzig v VfL Wolfsburg (1430)

Freiburg v Hoffenheim (1430)

SV Darmstadt 98 v Mainz (1430)

FC Ingolstadt 04 v Cologne (1730)

Sunday, March 12

Schalke 04 v FC Augsburg (1430)

Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1630)