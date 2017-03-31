Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

March 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday
Friday, March 31
Hertha Berlin 1 Hoffenheim 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 25 19 5 1 61 13 62
2 RB Leipzig 25 15 4 6 43 28 49
3 Hoffenheim 26 12 12 2 49 26 48
-------------------------
4 Borussia Dortmund 25 13 7 5 54 27 46
-------------------------
5 Hertha Berlin 26 12 4 10 35 33 40
-------------------------
6 Cologne 25 9 10 6 37 29 37
-------------------------
7 Eintracht Frankfurt 25 10 6 9 26 27 36
-------------------------
8 Freiburg 25 10 5 10 32 42 35
9 Schalke 04 25 9 6 10 32 27 33
10 Borussia Moenchengladbach 25 9 5 11 30 34 32
11 Bayer Leverkusen 25 9 4 12 37 40 31
12 Mainz 25 8 5 12 33 41 29
13 Werder Bremen 25 8 5 12 34 44 29
14 FC Augsburg 25 7 8 10 24 34 29
15 VfL Wolfsburg 25 8 5 12 23 34 29
-------------------------
16 Hamburg SV 25 7 6 12 24 46 27
-------------------------
17 FC Ingolstadt 04 25 5 4 16 23 42 19
18 SV Darmstadt 98 25 4 3 18 17 47 15
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 1
Bayern Munich v FC Augsburg (1330)
Hamburg SV v Cologne (1330)
RB Leipzig v SV Darmstadt 98 (1330)
Freiburg v Werder Bremen (1330)
Schalke 04 v Borussia Dortmund (1330)
Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1630)
Sunday, April 2
FC Ingolstadt 04 v Mainz (1330)
Bayer Leverkusen v VfL Wolfsburg (1530)
