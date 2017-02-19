Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 19
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 RB Leipzig 2
Saturday, February 18
Mainz 0 Werder Bremen 2
Borussia Dortmund 3 VfL Wolfsburg 0
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 FC Ingolstadt 04 2
Hamburg SV 2 Freiburg 2
Hertha Berlin 1 Bayern Munich 1
Hoffenheim 2 SV Darmstadt 98 0
Friday, February 17
FC Augsburg 1 Bayer Leverkusen 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 21 15 5 1 46 13 50
2 RB Leipzig 21 14 3 4 38 21 45
3 Borussia Dortmund 21 10 7 4 43 23 37
-------------------------
4 Hoffenheim 21 9 10 2 38 21 37
-------------------------
5 Eintracht Frankfurt 21 10 5 6 25 20 35
-------------------------
6 Hertha Berlin 21 10 4 7 28 24 34
-------------------------
7 Cologne 20 8 8 4 29 18 32
-------------------------
8 Bayer Leverkusen 21 9 3 9 34 30 30
9 Freiburg 21 9 3 9 28 36 30
10 Borussia Moenchengladbach 21 7 5 9 23 29 26
11 Schalke 04 20 7 4 9 24 21 25
12 Mainz 21 7 4 10 29 37 25
13 FC Augsburg 21 6 6 9 19 27 24
14 VfL Wolfsburg 21 6 4 11 19 31 22
15 Hamburg SV 21 5 5 11 21 37 20
-------------------------
16 Werder Bremen 21 5 4 12 26 42 19
-------------------------
17 FC Ingolstadt 04 21 5 3 13 19 32 18
18 SV Darmstadt 98 21 3 3 15 14 41 12
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 19
Cologne v Schalke 04 (1630)
1.3k