Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Reuters

Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 19

Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 RB Leipzig 2

Saturday, February 18

Mainz 0 Werder Bremen 2

Borussia Dortmund 3 VfL Wolfsburg 0

Eintracht Frankfurt 0 FC Ingolstadt 04 2

Hamburg SV 2 Freiburg 2

Hertha Berlin 1 Bayern Munich 1

Hoffenheim 2 SV Darmstadt 98 0

Friday, February 17

FC Augsburg 1 Bayer Leverkusen 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Bayern Munich 21 15 5 1 46 13 50

2 RB Leipzig 21 14 3 4 38 21 45

3 Borussia Dortmund 21 10 7 4 43 23 37

-------------------------

4 Hoffenheim 21 9 10 2 38 21 37

-------------------------

5 Eintracht Frankfurt 21 10 5 6 25 20 35

-------------------------

6 Hertha Berlin 21 10 4 7 28 24 34

-------------------------

7 Cologne 20 8 8 4 29 18 32

-------------------------

8 Bayer Leverkusen 21 9 3 9 34 30 30

9 Freiburg 21 9 3 9 28 36 30

10 Borussia Moenchengladbach 21 7 5 9 23 29 26

11 Schalke 04 20 7 4 9 24 21 25

12 Mainz 21 7 4 10 29 37 25

13 FC Augsburg 21 6 6 9 19 27 24

14 VfL Wolfsburg 21 6 4 11 19 31 22

15 Hamburg SV 21 5 5 11 21 37 20

-------------------------

16 Werder Bremen 21 5 4 12 26 42 19

-------------------------

17 FC Ingolstadt 04 21 5 3 13 19 32 18

18 SV Darmstadt 98 21 3 3 15 14 41 12

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6: Europa League preliminary round

7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16: Relegation play-off

17-18: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 19

Cologne v Schalke 04 (1630)