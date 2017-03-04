Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Reuters

March 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday

Saturday, March 4

Cologne 0 Bayern Munich 3

Mainz 1 VfL Wolfsburg 1

Borussia Dortmund 6 Bayer Leverkusen 2

Hoffenheim 5 FC Ingolstadt 04 2

Werder Bremen 2 SV Darmstadt 98 0

Friday, March 3

FC Augsburg 2 RB Leipzig 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Bayern Munich 23 17 5 1 57 13 56

2 RB Leipzig 23 15 4 4 43 24 49

3 Borussia Dortmund 23 12 7 4 52 25 43

-------------------------

4 Hoffenheim 23 10 11 2 44 24 41

-------------------------

5 Hertha Berlin 22 11 4 7 30 24 37

-------------------------

6 Eintracht Frankfurt 22 10 5 7 25 22 35

-------------------------

7 Cologne 23 8 9 6 31 25 33

-------------------------

8 Bayer Leverkusen 23 9 3 11 36 38 30

9 Freiburg 22 9 3 10 28 39 30

10 Borussia Moenchengladbach 22 8 5 9 25 29 29

11 Mainz 23 8 5 10 32 38 29

12 FC Augsburg 23 7 7 9 23 30 28

13 Schalke 04 22 7 6 9 26 23 27

14 Werder Bremen 23 7 4 12 30 43 25

15 VfL Wolfsburg 23 6 5 12 21 34 23

-------------------------

16 Hamburg SV 22 5 5 12 21 45 20

-------------------------

17 FC Ingolstadt 04 23 5 3 15 21 39 18

18 SV Darmstadt 98 23 3 3 17 15 45 12

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6: Europa League preliminary round

7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16: Relegation play-off

17-18: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, March 4

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Schalke 04 (1730)

Sunday, March 5

Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg (1430)

Hamburg SV v Hertha Berlin (1630)