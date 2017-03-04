Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

March 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 4
Cologne 0 Bayern Munich 3
Mainz 1 VfL Wolfsburg 1
Borussia Dortmund 6 Bayer Leverkusen 2
Hoffenheim 5 FC Ingolstadt 04 2
Werder Bremen 2 SV Darmstadt 98 0
Friday, March 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 23 17 5 1 57 13 56
2 RB Leipzig 23 15 4 4 43 24 49
3 Borussia Dortmund 23 12 7 4 52 25 43
-------------------------
4 Hoffenheim 23 10 11 2 44 24 41
-------------------------
5 Hertha Berlin 22 11 4 7 30 24 37
-------------------------
6 Eintracht Frankfurt 22 10 5 7 25 22 35
-------------------------
7 Cologne 23 8 9 6 31 25 33
-------------------------
8 Bayer Leverkusen 23 9 3 11 36 38 30
9 Freiburg 22 9 3 10 28 39 30
10 Borussia Moenchengladbach 22 8 5 9 25 29 29
11 Mainz 23 8 5 10 32 38 29
12 FC Augsburg 23 7 7 9 23 30 28
13 Schalke 04 22 7 6 9 26 23 27
14 Werder Bremen 23 7 4 12 30 43 25
15 VfL Wolfsburg 23 6 5 12 21 34 23
-------------------------
16 Hamburg SV 22 5 5 12 21 45 20
-------------------------
17 FC Ingolstadt 04 23 5 3 15 21 39 18
18 SV Darmstadt 98 23 3 3 17 15 45 12
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 4
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Schalke 04 (1730)
Sunday, March 5
Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg (1430)
Hamburg SV v Hertha Berlin (1630)
1.2k