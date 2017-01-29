Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Reuters

Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday

Sunday, January 29

Freiburg 2 Hertha Berlin 1

Saturday, January 28

Bayer Leverkusen 2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3

FC Ingolstadt 04 3 Hamburg SV 1

RB Leipzig 2 Hoffenheim 1

SV Darmstadt 98 1 Cologne 6

VfL Wolfsburg 1 FC Augsburg 2

Werder Bremen 1 Bayern Munich 2

Friday, January 27

Schalke 04 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Bayern Munich 18 14 3 1 42 11 45

2 RB Leipzig 18 13 3 2 36 16 42

3 Eintracht Frankfurt 18 9 5 4 23 15 32

-------------------------

4 Hoffenheim 18 7 10 1 31 19 31

-------------------------

5 Borussia Dortmund 17 8 6 3 37 20 30

-------------------------

6 Hertha Berlin 18 9 3 6 26 21 30

-------------------------

7 Cologne 18 7 8 3 27 16 29

-------------------------

8 Freiburg 18 8 2 8 24 30 26

9 Bayer Leverkusen 18 7 3 8 28 28 24

10 Schalke 04 18 6 3 9 21 20 21

11 Mainz 17 6 3 8 26 30 21

12 FC Augsburg 18 5 6 7 15 20 21

13 Borussia Moenchengladbach 18 5 5 8 18 27 20

14 VfL Wolfsburg 18 5 4 9 17 26 19

15 Werder Bremen 18 4 4 10 22 38 16

-------------------------

16 FC Ingolstadt 04 18 4 3 11 17 29 15

-------------------------

17 Hamburg SV 18 3 4 11 15 35 13

18 SV Darmstadt 98 18 2 3 13 12 36 9

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6: Europa League preliminary round

7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16: Relegation play-off

17-18: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, January 29

Mainz v Borussia Dortmund (1630)