Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Reuters

March 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 5

Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Freiburg 2

Saturday, March 4

Cologne 0 Bayern Munich 3

Mainz 1 VfL Wolfsburg 1

Borussia Dortmund 6 Bayer Leverkusen 2

Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 Schalke 04 2

Hoffenheim 5 FC Ingolstadt 04 2

Werder Bremen 2 SV Darmstadt 98 0

Friday, March 3

FC Augsburg 2 RB Leipzig 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Bayern Munich 23 17 5 1 57 13 56

2 RB Leipzig 23 15 4 4 43 24 49

3 Borussia Dortmund 23 12 7 4 52 25 43

-------------------------

4 Hoffenheim 23 10 11 2 44 24 41

-------------------------

5 Hertha Berlin 22 11 4 7 30 24 37

-------------------------

6 Eintracht Frankfurt 23 10 5 8 26 24 35

-------------------------

7 Cologne 23 8 9 6 31 25 33

-------------------------

8 Freiburg 23 10 3 10 30 40 33

9 Borussia Moenchengladbach 23 9 5 9 29 31 32

10 Bayer Leverkusen 23 9 3 11 36 38 30

11 Mainz 23 8 5 10 32 38 29

12 FC Augsburg 23 7 7 9 23 30 28

13 Schalke 04 23 7 6 10 28 27 27

14 Werder Bremen 23 7 4 12 30 43 25

15 VfL Wolfsburg 23 6 5 12 21 34 23

-------------------------

16 Hamburg SV 22 5 5 12 21 45 20

-------------------------

17 FC Ingolstadt 04 23 5 3 15 21 39 18

18 SV Darmstadt 98 23 3 3 17 15 45 12

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6: Europa League preliminary round

7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16: Relegation play-off

17-18: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, March 5

Hamburg SV v Hertha Berlin (1630)