Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 19
Mainz 0 Schalke 04 1
Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 Bayern Munich 1
Saturday, March 18
Cologne 4 Hertha Berlin 2
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Hamburg SV 0
FC Augsburg 1 Freiburg 1
Hoffenheim 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0
VfL Wolfsburg 1 SV Darmstadt 98 0
Werder Bremen 3 RB Leipzig 0
Friday, March 17
Borussia Dortmund 1 FC Ingolstadt 04 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 25 19 5 1 61 13 62
2 RB Leipzig 25 15 4 6 43 28 49
3 Borussia Dortmund 25 13 7 5 54 27 46
-------------------------
4 Hoffenheim 25 11 12 2 46 25 45
-------------------------
5 Hertha Berlin 25 12 4 9 34 30 40
-------------------------
6 Cologne 25 9 10 6 37 29 37
-------------------------
7 Eintracht Frankfurt 25 10 6 9 26 27 36
-------------------------
8 Freiburg 25 10 5 10 32 42 35
9 Schalke 04 25 9 6 10 32 27 33
10 Borussia Moenchengladbach 25 9 5 11 30 34 32
11 Bayer Leverkusen 25 9 4 12 37 40 31
12 Mainz 25 8 5 12 33 41 29
13 Werder Bremen 25 8 5 12 34 44 29
14 FC Augsburg 25 7 8 10 24 34 29
15 VfL Wolfsburg 25 8 5 12 23 34 29
-------------------------
16 Hamburg SV 25 7 6 12 24 46 27
-------------------------
17 FC Ingolstadt 04 25 5 4 16 23 42 19
18 SV Darmstadt 98 25 4 3 18 17 47 15
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
12k