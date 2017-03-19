Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Reuters

March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 19

Mainz 0 Schalke 04 1

Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 Bayern Munich 1

Saturday, March 18

Cologne 4 Hertha Berlin 2

Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Hamburg SV 0

FC Augsburg 1 Freiburg 1

Hoffenheim 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0

VfL Wolfsburg 1 SV Darmstadt 98 0

Werder Bremen 3 RB Leipzig 0

Friday, March 17

Borussia Dortmund 1 FC Ingolstadt 04 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Bayern Munich 25 19 5 1 61 13 62

2 RB Leipzig 25 15 4 6 43 28 49

3 Borussia Dortmund 25 13 7 5 54 27 46

-------------------------

4 Hoffenheim 25 11 12 2 46 25 45

-------------------------

5 Hertha Berlin 25 12 4 9 34 30 40

-------------------------

6 Cologne 25 9 10 6 37 29 37

-------------------------

7 Eintracht Frankfurt 25 10 6 9 26 27 36

-------------------------

8 Freiburg 25 10 5 10 32 42 35

9 Schalke 04 25 9 6 10 32 27 33

10 Borussia Moenchengladbach 25 9 5 11 30 34 32

11 Bayer Leverkusen 25 9 4 12 37 40 31

12 Mainz 25 8 5 12 33 41 29

13 Werder Bremen 25 8 5 12 34 44 29

14 FC Augsburg 25 7 8 10 24 34 29

15 VfL Wolfsburg 25 8 5 12 23 34 29

-------------------------

16 Hamburg SV 25 7 6 12 24 46 27

-------------------------

17 FC Ingolstadt 04 25 5 4 16 23 42 19

18 SV Darmstadt 98 25 4 3 18 17 47 15

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6: Europa League preliminary round

7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16: Relegation play-off

17-18: Relegation