Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Reuters

Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 26

FC Ingolstadt 04 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2

Saturday, February 25

Bayer Leverkusen 0 Mainz 2

Bayern Munich 8 Hamburg SV 0

Hertha Berlin 2 Eintracht Frankfurt 0

RB Leipzig 3 Cologne 1

Freiburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 3

SV Darmstadt 98 1 FC Augsburg 2

Friday, February 24

VfL Wolfsburg 1 Werder Bremen 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Bayern Munich 22 16 5 1 54 13 53

2 RB Leipzig 22 15 3 4 41 22 48

3 Borussia Dortmund 22 11 7 4 46 23 40

-------------------------

4 Hoffenheim 21 9 10 2 38 21 37

-------------------------

5 Hertha Berlin 22 11 4 7 30 24 37

-------------------------

6 Eintracht Frankfurt 22 10 5 7 25 22 35

-------------------------

7 Cologne 22 8 9 5 31 22 33

-------------------------

8 Bayer Leverkusen 22 9 3 10 34 32 30

9 Freiburg 22 9 3 10 28 39 30

10 Borussia Moenchengladbach 22 8 5 9 25 29 29

11 Mainz 22 8 4 10 31 37 28

12 FC Augsburg 22 7 6 9 21 28 27

13 Schalke 04 21 7 5 9 25 22 26

14 VfL Wolfsburg 22 6 4 12 20 33 22

15 Werder Bremen 22 6 4 12 28 43 22

-------------------------

16 Hamburg SV 22 5 5 12 21 45 20

-------------------------

17 FC Ingolstadt 04 22 5 3 14 19 34 18

18 SV Darmstadt 98 22 3 3 16 15 43 12

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6: Europa League preliminary round

7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16: Relegation play-off

17-18: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 26

Schalke 04 v Hoffenheim (1630)