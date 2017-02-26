Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 26
FC Ingolstadt 04 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2
Saturday, February 25
Bayer Leverkusen 0 Mainz 2
Bayern Munich 8 Hamburg SV 0
Hertha Berlin 2 Eintracht Frankfurt 0
RB Leipzig 3 Cologne 1
Freiburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 3
SV Darmstadt 98 1 FC Augsburg 2
Friday, February 24
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Werder Bremen 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 22 16 5 1 54 13 53
2 RB Leipzig 22 15 3 4 41 22 48
3 Borussia Dortmund 22 11 7 4 46 23 40
-------------------------
4 Hoffenheim 21 9 10 2 38 21 37
-------------------------
5 Hertha Berlin 22 11 4 7 30 24 37
-------------------------
6 Eintracht Frankfurt 22 10 5 7 25 22 35
-------------------------
7 Cologne 22 8 9 5 31 22 33
-------------------------
8 Bayer Leverkusen 22 9 3 10 34 32 30
9 Freiburg 22 9 3 10 28 39 30
10 Borussia Moenchengladbach 22 8 5 9 25 29 29
11 Mainz 22 8 4 10 31 37 28
12 FC Augsburg 22 7 6 9 21 28 27
13 Schalke 04 21 7 5 9 25 22 26
14 VfL Wolfsburg 22 6 4 12 20 33 22
15 Werder Bremen 22 6 4 12 28 43 22
-------------------------
16 Hamburg SV 22 5 5 12 21 45 20
-------------------------
17 FC Ingolstadt 04 22 5 3 14 19 34 18
18 SV Darmstadt 98 22 3 3 16 15 43 12
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 26
Schalke 04 v Hoffenheim (1630)
10.1k