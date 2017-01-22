Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Alex: He is the Prez for all Americans. It's just that others must like drugs pouring through the border, love having illegal immigrants with their hands out for public support, losing our jobs to companies moving to other countries, allowing China to be a currency manipulator, allowing all talk-no action Law-Makers spinning us into a quagmire of irrelevance, looking up to our poor trade deals and thinking everything is ok. He's the new Prez that wants to help all legal Americans take care of these problems. Do you want change? If you don't like Trump, then you don't want to take care of these problems. Go Trump, show us what it's like to finally win!!!!!