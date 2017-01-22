Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Jan 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 22
Mainz 0 Cologne 0
Bayer Leverkusen 3 Hertha Berlin 1
Saturday, January 21
FC Augsburg 0 Hoffenheim 2
RB Leipzig 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 0
Schalke 04 1 FC Ingolstadt 04 0
SV Darmstadt 98 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Hamburg SV 0
Werder Bremen 1 Borussia Dortmund 2
Friday, January 20
Freiburg 1 Bayern Munich 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 17 13 3 1 40 10 42
2 RB Leipzig 17 12 3 2 34 15 39
3 Hoffenheim 17 7 10 0 30 17 31
-------------------------
4 Borussia Dortmund 17 8 6 3 37 20 30
-------------------------
5 Hertha Berlin 17 9 3 5 25 19 30
-------------------------
6 Eintracht Frankfurt 17 8 5 4 22 15 29
-------------------------
7 Cologne 17 6 8 3 21 15 26
-------------------------
8 Bayer Leverkusen 17 7 3 7 26 25 24
9 Freiburg 17 7 2 8 22 29 23
10 Schalke 04 17 6 3 8 21 19 21
11 Mainz 17 6 3 8 26 30 21
12 VfL Wolfsburg 17 5 4 8 16 24 19
13 FC Augsburg 17 4 6 7 13 19 18
14 Borussia Moenchengladbach 17 4 5 8 15 25 17
15 Werder Bremen 17 4 4 9 21 36 16
-------------------------
16 Hamburg SV 17 3 4 10 14 32 13
-------------------------
17 FC Ingolstadt 04 17 3 3 11 14 28 12
18 SV Darmstadt 98 17 2 3 12 11 30 9
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
856