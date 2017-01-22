Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Reuters

Jan 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday

Sunday, January 22

Mainz 0 Cologne 0

Bayer Leverkusen 3 Hertha Berlin 1

Saturday, January 21

FC Augsburg 0 Hoffenheim 2

RB Leipzig 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 0

Schalke 04 1 FC Ingolstadt 04 0

SV Darmstadt 98 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0

VfL Wolfsburg 1 Hamburg SV 0

Werder Bremen 1 Borussia Dortmund 2

Friday, January 20

Freiburg 1 Bayern Munich 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Bayern Munich 17 13 3 1 40 10 42

2 RB Leipzig 17 12 3 2 34 15 39

3 Hoffenheim 17 7 10 0 30 17 31

-------------------------

4 Borussia Dortmund 17 8 6 3 37 20 30

-------------------------

5 Hertha Berlin 17 9 3 5 25 19 30

-------------------------

6 Eintracht Frankfurt 17 8 5 4 22 15 29

-------------------------

7 Cologne 17 6 8 3 21 15 26

-------------------------

8 Bayer Leverkusen 17 7 3 7 26 25 24

9 Freiburg 17 7 2 8 22 29 23

10 Schalke 04 17 6 3 8 21 19 21

11 Mainz 17 6 3 8 26 30 21

12 VfL Wolfsburg 17 5 4 8 16 24 19

13 FC Augsburg 17 4 6 7 13 19 18

14 Borussia Moenchengladbach 17 4 5 8 15 25 17

15 Werder Bremen 17 4 4 9 21 36 16

-------------------------

16 Hamburg SV 17 3 4 10 14 32 13

-------------------------

17 FC Ingolstadt 04 17 3 3 11 14 28 12

18 SV Darmstadt 98 17 2 3 12 11 30 9

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6: Europa League preliminary round

7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16: Relegation play-off

17-18: Relegation