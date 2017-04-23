Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

April 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday

Sunday, April 23

Freiburg 2 Bayer Leverkusen 1

Schalke 04 1 RB Leipzig 1

Saturday, April 22

Bayern Munich 2 Mainz 2

Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Borussia Dortmund 3

Eintracht Frankfurt 3 FC Augsburg 1

FC Ingolstadt 04 2 Werder Bremen 4

Hamburg SV 1 SV Darmstadt 98 2

Hertha Berlin 1 VfL Wolfsburg 0

Friday, April 21

Cologne 1 Hoffenheim 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Bayern Munich 30 21 7 2 73 17 70

2 RB Leipzig 30 19 5 6 56 31 62

3 Borussia Dortmund 30 16 8 6 65 35 56

-------------------------

4 Hoffenheim 30 14 13 3 57 32 55

-------------------------

5 Hertha Berlin 30 14 4 12 38 35 46

-------------------------

6 Freiburg 30 13 5 12 38 52 44

-------------------------

7 Werder Bremen 30 12 6 12 50 51 42

-------------------------

8 Cologne 30 10 11 9 43 37 41

9 Eintracht Frankfurt 30 11 8 11 32 34 41

10 Borussia Moenchengladbach 30 11 6 13 39 44 39

11 Schalke 04 30 10 8 12 39 35 38

12 Bayer Leverkusen 30 10 6 14 43 46 36

13 Mainz 30 9 6 15 39 49 33

14 VfL Wolfsburg 30 9 6 15 30 43 33

15 Hamburg SV 30 9 6 15 30 55 33

-------------------------

16 FC Augsburg 30 8 8 14 29 49 32

-------------------------

17 FC Ingolstadt 04 30 8 4 18 33 54 28

18 SV Darmstadt 98 30 6 3 21 23 58 21

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6: Europa League preliminary round

7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16: Relegation play-off

17-18: Relegation