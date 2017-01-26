Soccer-Bundesliga posts record turnover for 12th straight year

BERLIN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Germany's Bundesliga on Thursday posted a record turnover of 3.24 billion euros ($3.47 billion) for the 2015/16 season, up by almost 24 percent compared to a year earlier thanks to a rise in media and advertising revenues as well as transfer cash.

The German football league (DFL), which is responsible for running the country's top two divisions, said turnover increased by 23.7 percent, up from 2.62 billion euros.

For the first time, 13 of 18 top division clubs posted turnover of 100 million euros or more each in the league's 12th consecutive year of growth, with a total profit of 206.2 million euros.

Media revenues rose from 731 million euros to 933 million, while advertising was up by 100 million to 772 million euros.

Transfer revenues for clubs also jumped to 532 million euros from 230 million the previous season.

"The four-year period starting next season with the marketing of our domestic media rights means there will be more record figures to come," said DFL CEO Christian Seifert.

A rights auction in June last year for the period 2017-2021 brought in 4.64 billion euros, an increase of 85 percent on the current deal.

Earnings before tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up by more than 50 percent to 695 million euros from 454 million.

Average attendance per game in the top division stood at 42,421, almost unchanged from 42,685 per game the previous season, maintaining the Bundesliga as the best-attended league in Europe.

Turnover for the second division was also up by more than 20 percent from 504 million euros to 608 million. ($1 = 0.9346 euros) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Mark Heinrich)