Soccer-Bullet point preview of Premier League fixtures, week 23

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 23 of the Premier League on Jan. 31 and Feb 1 (1945 unless stated):
- - - -
Jan. 31
*Arsenal have won their last seven league games v Watford
*The Gunners are unbeaten in last five matches
*Watford are 14th in the table, Arsenal second
*Hornets have one win and six defeats in last 10 games
*Watford have gone seven games without a win
-
Swansea City v Southampton
*Southampton have won on their last three trips to Swansea
*Last three games at Liberty Stadium ended 1-0 to Saints
*Visitors have scored 22 goals in 22 games
*Swansea have conceded more (51) than any of their rivals
*Swansea are two points clear of the relegation zone
-
Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur
*Sunderland have not beaten Spurs in 13 league matches
*Sunderland's Jermain Defoe scored 91 league goals for Spurs
*Defoe has only once scored against Spurs in the league
*Spurs' Harry Kane has yet to score at the Stadium of Light
*Sunderland are bottom of the table, Spurs are third
-
Middlesbrough v West Bromwich Albion
*Middlesbrough have fewest goals (18) in Premier League
*West Brom are unbeaten in last four trips to Boro
*Boro have not scored against the Baggies in five games
*Hosts have yet to win in the league in 2017
*West Brom have won three of their last four games
-
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
*Palace have lost their last four league matches
*Visitors have one win from their last 10 league games
*Bournemouth are 10 points clear of 18th-placed Londoners
*Hosts have won only one of last seven in all competitions
*Cherries have failed to score in only one of last 10 games
-
Burnley v Leicester City
*Leicester are unbeaten in last 10 league games v Burnley
*Burnley's Andre Gray has scored five goals in five games
*All but one of Burnley's points have been won at home
*Leicester have yet to win away in the league this season
*Champions have gone 11 away games without a win
-
Liverpool v Chelsea (2000)
*Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in September
*The Reds last did the double over Chelsea in 2011-12
*Chelsea are unbeaten in last four league trips to Anfield
*Visitors have tightest defence in the top flight
*Liverpool have suffered three home defeats in a row
-
Feb 1
West Ham United v Manchester City
*Andy Carroll has scored five league goals against Man City
*Carroll has scored in last two league games for the Hammers
*City's De Bruyne is set to make his 50th league appearance
*City have won only four of last 13 league games in London
*West Ham are chasing their third league win in a row
-
Stoke City v Everton (2000)
*Everton have kept clean sheets in four of last five games
*Everton are chasing their fourth win in a row in the league
*Everton's Seamus Coleman can make 200th league appearance
*The Toffees beat Stoke 1-0 at home in August
*Stoke are unbeaten in their last three league games
-
Manchester United v Hull City (2000)
*United are on a 13-match unbeaten run in the league
*Hull have taken one point from last nine league games v Utd
*Wayne Rooney scored four against Hull in 2010
*Two sides also met in League Cup semi-finals
*Hull have gone 20 league games without a clean sheet (Compiled by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
1k