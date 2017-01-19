Soccer-Bullet point preview of Premier League fixtures, week 22

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 22 of the Premier League on Jan. 21 and 22 (1500 unless stated):
- - - -
Jan 21
Liverpool v Swansea City (1230)
*Liverpool have won four of their last six league games
*The Reds have yet to lose at home this season
*Liverpool won 2-1 at the Liberty Stadium in October
*Swansea have never won at Anfield in the Premier League
*Swansea have conceded more goals (49) than any rivals
-
*Everton have beaten Palace once in last seven league games
*Everton's last away league defeat at Palace was in 1994.
*The two sides drew 1-1 at Goodison Park in September
*Everton's Lukaku faces Belgian team mate Benteke
*Palace are 17th in the league, Everton seventh
-
Stoke City v Manchester United
*Stoke have won their last two matches
*Manchester United are on a 12-game unbeaten league run
*Stoke's Crouch is one goal away from a Premier League 100
*United's Ibrahimovic has 14 league goals in 21 games
*United and Stoke drew 1-1 at Old Trafford in October
-
West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland
*Sunderland are second from bottom, West Brom eighth
*The two have drawn four of their last five league meetings
*Sunderland last won a league game at the Hawthorns in 2006
*Jermain Defoe has scored 12 of Sunderland's 20 goals
*Eleven of West Brom's 28 goals have been from headers
-
Middlesbrough v West Ham United
*Boro have not beaten West Ham in their last eight meetings
*West Ham have won just once in 11 trips to the Riverside
*Middlesbrough have yet to score or concede in 2017
*Hosts are 16th in the standings, West Ham 12th
*Middlesbrough have the lowest goal tally in the top flight
-
Bournemouth v Watford
*Neither club has beaten the other in the Premier League
*Their last meeting in October ended 2-2
*Bournemouth are 11th, Watford 14th
*Neither side has won since December
*Watford last won a league game at Bournemouth in 1997
-
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1730)
*Spurs have won their last three league games against City
*Only Chelsea have won more times at the Etihad than Spurs
*Spurs are on a six-game winning streak
*Spurs have never won seven successive Premier League games
*City are fifth, Spurs second in the table
-
Jan 22
Southampton v Leicester City (1200)
*Leicester have never won a Premier League game at St Mary's
*Last season's fixture ended 2-2 with two Jamie Vardy goals
*The Foxes have not won away in the league since April 2016
*Southampton have the league's second lowest goal tally
*Champions Leicester are three points behind Southampton
-
Arsenal v Burnley (1415)
*Arsenal have beaten Burnley in six of the last seven games
*Giroud has scored for four league matches in a row
*Only three Burnley players have scored away this season
*Burnley have taken just one point from away games
*Arsenal are fourth, Burnley 10th
-
Chelsea v Hull City (1630)
*Chelsea are seven points clear of Spurs at the top
*The leaders are unbeaten in nine league meetings with Hull
*Hull's only Premier League goal at Chelsea was in 2009
*Hull have won twice in three games under manager Silva
*Chelsea have kept 12 clean sheets in 21 games (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
