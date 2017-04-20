Soccer-Bullet point preview of Premier League fixtures

April 20 (Reuters) - Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 34 of the Premier League on April 22 and 23 (1400 GMT unless stated):

- - - -

April 22:

Bournemouth v Middlesbrough

*Middlesbrough have failed to win in their last 15 matches and their last 15 away matches.

*Middlesbrough have, however, won 10 of their 24 points away from home (seven draws and one win).

*Boro won their only other top flight meeting with Bournemouth 2-0 at the Riverside in October.

*Middlesbrough striker Rudy Gestede has won only one game in 46 Premier League appearances -- against Bournemouth for Aston Villa in August, 2015.

Bournemouth have not won in four games.

Hull City v Watford

*A win for Watford would equal their highest total of wins in a Premier League season (12).

*Hull are unbeaten in seven games at home.

*Watford won the October meeting 1-0 with a Michael Dawson own goal. They had 23 shots -- none on target.

*Watford have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 10 away games.

*Watford have lost their last three away games and haven't kept a clean sheet on the road in 10 games.

Swansea City v Stoke City

*Stoke have lost only one of their last seven Premier League matches against Swansea.

*The Potters have failed to score in their last five away matches.

*Swansea are on a six-match winless run.

*Stoke forward Wilfried Bony has scored five times in this fixture -- three times for Swansea.

*Swansea are 18th in the league, two points away from safety.

West Ham United v Everton

*West Ham have won only one of their last 17 Premier League encounters with Everton (5 draws, 11 losses).

*Hammers boss Slaven Bilic played for both clubs.

*Everton have scored in all of their last eight games.

*The Merseyside team are winless in their last five away games.

*Romelu Lukaku, the Premier League's top scorer, has scored in each of his previous nine games against West Ham.

April 23:

Burnley v Manchester United (1315)

*Burnley's total of 32 points from 16 home matches is the best by a promoted team in the Premier League since Charlton Athletic (34) in 2001.

*89 percent of Burnley's points have been earned at home. They have the sixth best home record in the Premier League.

*United are undefeated in 22 matches.

*Jose Mourinho's team have scored in each of their last nine away games.

*Only Chelsea and Manchester City have gained more points away from home than United (30).

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (1530)

*Liverpool are unbeaten in seven games

*Palace have earned 13 points from their last six Premier League matches. Only Spurs (18) and Liverpool (14) have done better.

*A Palace win would make them the first team since Chelsea in 2005 to win three Premier League matches in a row at Anfield.

*Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has scored in his last two Premier League matches against Palace.

*Liverpool have scored in 94 percent of their home matches, including their last 13. (Reporting by Simon Evans)