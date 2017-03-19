Soccer-Bulgarian championship results and standings

March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 19
Naftex Bourgas 1 Cherno More Varna 3
Saturday, March 18
Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1 CSKA-Sofia 1
Ludogorets 2 Dunav 2010 2
Vereya 2 Pirin Blagoevgrad 0
Friday, March 17
Montana 0 Beroe Stara Zagora 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ludogorets 25 20 4 1 67 19 64
2 Levski Sofia 24 14 6 4 36 16 48
3 CSKA-Sofia 25 13 7 5 35 14 46
4 Cherno More Varna 25 11 7 7 29 24 40
5 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 25 10 9 6 33 27 39
6 Dunav 2010 25 10 7 8 31 30 37
-------------------------
7 Botev Plovdiv 24 9 5 10 34 40 32
8 Beroe Stara Zagora 25 9 5 11 24 26 32
9 Pirin Blagoevgrad 25 9 4 12 29 36 31
10 Vereya 25 8 6 11 22 31 30
11 Slavia Sofia 25 8 3 14 29 44 27
12 Naftex Bourgas 25 7 5 13 27 36 26
13 Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa 25 4 7 14 17 39 19
14 Montana 25 3 3 19 16 47 12
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 19
Levski Sofia v Botev Plovdiv (1530)
