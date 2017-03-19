Soccer-Bulgarian championship results and standings

Reuters

March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 19

Naftex Bourgas 1 Cherno More Varna 3

Saturday, March 18

Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1 CSKA-Sofia 1

Ludogorets 2 Dunav 2010 2

Vereya 2 Pirin Blagoevgrad 0

Friday, March 17

Montana 0 Beroe Stara Zagora 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Ludogorets 25 20 4 1 67 19 64

2 Levski Sofia 24 14 6 4 36 16 48

3 CSKA-Sofia 25 13 7 5 35 14 46

4 Cherno More Varna 25 11 7 7 29 24 40

5 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 25 10 9 6 33 27 39

6 Dunav 2010 25 10 7 8 31 30 37

-------------------------

7 Botev Plovdiv 24 9 5 10 34 40 32

8 Beroe Stara Zagora 25 9 5 11 24 26 32

9 Pirin Blagoevgrad 25 9 4 12 29 36 31

10 Vereya 25 8 6 11 22 31 30

11 Slavia Sofia 25 8 3 14 29 44 27

12 Naftex Bourgas 25 7 5 13 27 36 26

13 Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa 25 4 7 14 17 39 19

14 Montana 25 3 3 19 16 47 12

1-6: Championship play-off

7-14: Play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, March 19

Levski Sofia v Botev Plovdiv (1530)