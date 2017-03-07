Soccer-Brighton close gap as leaders Newcastle held

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Brighton & Hove Albion clawed back ground at the top of England's Championship with a 2-0 victory at bottom club Rotherham United as leaders Newcastle United were held to a 0-0 draw by Reading on Tuesday.

Second-half goals from Anthony Knockaert and substitute Solly March kept second-placed Brighton on Newcastle's coat tails, reducing the deficit at the summit to three points with 10 games remaining.

Newcastle were stifled by promotion-chasing Reading as Rafa Benitez's side created the better chances but failed to break down a cautious Royals side who defended in numbers.

Third-placed Huddersfield are nine points off the top after they beat Aston Villa 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from Tommy Smith.

Leeds United, fourth in the second-tier standings, conceded an equaliser in the fifth minute of stoppage time to draw 1-1 with playoff-chasing Fulham.

Leeds took the lead with an own goal from Tim Reim, but were pegged back at the death when Tom Cairney found the net for the hosts.

(Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Ed Osmond)