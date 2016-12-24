Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Reuters

Dec 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Apertura match on Saturday

Saturday, December 24

The Strongest 2 Bolivar 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

C1 The Strongest 22 14 7 1 44 12 49

-------------------------

2 Bolivar 22 15 4 3 46 21 49

3 Oriente Petrolero 22 10 4 8 25 31 34

4 Real Potosi 22 9 4 9 33 30 31

5 Blooming 22 8 5 9 24 25 29

6 Jorge Wilstermann 22 8 5 9 28 34 29

7 Nacional Potosi 22 8 4 10 41 47 28

8 Sport Boys 22 6 8 8 27 31 26

9 Universitario de Sucre 22 6 7 9 27 37 25

10 San Jose 22 7 3 12 29 42 24

11 Club Petrolero 22 6 5 11 20 19 23

12 Guabira 22 6 2 14 27 42 20

-------------------------

C - Champion

1: Copa Libertadores