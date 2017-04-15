Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

harder deeper faster: Everyone has tried talking to NK for decades, when the last dictator died everyone was hoping the little fat kid would be more reasonable, but he is worse. The fact is, NK is a problem that China and Russia created with their post-war military intervention, it always amuses me how the USA got criticised for 'sticking its nose in', when China and Russia done much worse, China even putting over 100,000 of its own troops in the field. The ball is in China's court, they are the only country in the world with any influence on NK, and they are the country any NK refugees will run to, so it is in China's interests to do something about the aggravating fat fool...and for sure if China doesn't it seems that Trump will... How many more decades must the world wait for something to be done about NK?