Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Saturday
Sunday, April 16
Universitario de Sucre Sport Boys Postponed
Saturday, April 15
Real Potosi 2 Guabira 0
Friday, April 14
The Strongest 6 Blooming 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolivar 9 8 0 1 30 6 24
-------------------------
2 Guabira 11 6 1 4 23 17 19
3 Blooming 11 6 1 4 23 26 19
4 The Strongest 9 6 0 3 18 13 18
5 Oriente Petrolero 9 5 1 3 16 13 16
6 Nacional Potosi 10 5 1 4 17 15 16
7 San Jose 10 4 2 4 17 15 14
8 Sport Boys 10 4 1 5 18 21 13
9 Universitario de Sucre 10 3 1 6 10 21 10
10 Real Potosi 10 3 0 7 13 22 9
11 Jorge Wilstermann 9 2 2 5 11 14 8
12 Club Petrolero 10 2 0 8 13 26 6
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 16
Universitario de Sucre v Sport Boys (1600) Postponed
Club Petrolero v Jorge Wilstermann (1900)
San Jose v Nacional Potosi (2115)
Oriente Petrolero v Bolivar (2330)
