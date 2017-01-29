Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 29
Guabira 3 The Strongest 0
San Jose 1 Bolivar 4
Saturday, January 28
Nacional Potosi 4 Club Petrolero 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolivar 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
1 Nacional Potosi 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
-------------------------
3 Guabira 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Blooming 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jorge Wilstermann 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oriente Petrolero 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Real Potosi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sport Boys 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Universitario de Sucre 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
10 Club Petrolero 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
10 San Jose 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
12 The Strongest 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 29
Jorge Wilstermann v Real Potosi (2115)
Blooming v Sport Boys (2330)
Tuesday, January 31
Universitario de Sucre v Oriente Petrolero (0000)
