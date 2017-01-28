Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Reuters

Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Saturday

Saturday, January 28

Nacional Potosi 4 Club Petrolero 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Nacional Potosi 1 1 0 0 4 1 3

-------------------------

Blooming 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Bolivar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Guabira 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Jorge Wilstermann 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Oriente Petrolero 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Real Potosi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Sport Boys 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

The Strongest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Universitario de Sucre 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

12 Club Petrolero 1 0 0 1 1 4 0

1: Copa Libertadores

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, January 29

Guabira v The Strongest (1900)

San Jose v Bolivar (1900)

Jorge Wilstermann v Real Potosi (2115)

Blooming v Sport Boys (2330)

Tuesday, January 31

Universitario de Sucre v Oriente Petrolero (0000)