Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Reuters

Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Saturday

Saturday, February 18

Guabira 5 Universitario de Sucre 1

Oriente Petrolero 3 Real Potosi 1

Friday, February 17

Sport Boys 1 Nacional Potosi 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Guabira 4 3 1 0 11 2 10

-------------------------

2 Bolivar 3 3 0 0 11 1 9

3 Oriente Petrolero 4 2 1 1 4 3 7

4 Nacional Potosi 3 2 0 1 9 5 6

5 Jorge Wilstermann 3 2 0 1 5 3 6

6 The Strongest 3 2 0 1 5 6 6

7 Sport Boys 4 1 1 2 6 8 4

8 Blooming 3 1 0 2 5 7 3

9 Club Petrolero 3 1 0 2 3 7 3

10 Universitario de Sucre 4 1 0 3 4 10 3

11 San Jose 3 0 1 2 1 5 1

12 Real Potosi 3 0 0 3 1 8 0

1: Copa Libertadores

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 19

Club Petrolero v San Jose (1900)

Blooming v Jorge Wilstermann (2115)