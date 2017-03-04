Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Reuters

March 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Saturday

Saturday, March 4

Guabira 3 Nacional Potosi 1

Friday, March 3

Sport Boys 3 Oriente Petrolero 4

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Guabira 6 5 1 0 17 5 16

-------------------------

2 Oriente Petrolero 5 3 1 1 8 6 10

3 Bolivar 4 3 0 1 13 4 9

4 Blooming 5 3 0 2 10 9 9

5 Jorge Wilstermann 6 2 1 3 10 10 7

6 Sport Boys 6 2 1 3 12 14 7

7 Universitario de Sucre 6 2 1 3 8 12 7

8 Nacional Potosi 5 2 0 3 10 10 6

9 The Strongest 3 2 0 1 5 6 6

10 Club Petrolero 5 2 0 3 6 10 6

11 San Jose 5 1 1 3 4 7 4

12 Real Potosi 4 0 0 4 1 11 0

1: Copa Libertadores

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, March 5

Blooming v Bolivar (1900)

The Strongest v San Jose (2115)

Real Potosi v Club Petrolero (2330)