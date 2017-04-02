Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Reuters

April 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday

Sunday, April 2

Oriente Petrolero 2 Jorge Wilstermann 0

Universitario de Sucre 2 The Strongest 1

Saturday, April 1

Bolivar 3 Nacional Potosi 1

San Jose 4 Guabira 0

Friday, March 31

Club Petrolero 2 Blooming 4

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Bolivar 7 6 0 1 21 5 18

-------------------------

2 Oriente Petrolero 8 5 1 2 15 10 16

3 Guabira 9 5 1 3 18 14 16

4 Blooming 9 5 1 3 20 19 16

5 Nacional Potosi 9 4 1 4 14 14 13

6 The Strongest 6 4 0 2 10 9 12

7 San Jose 9 3 2 4 15 14 11

8 Sport Boys 8 3 1 4 15 18 10

9 Universitario de Sucre 9 3 1 5 10 16 10

10 Jorge Wilstermann 8 2 2 4 10 12 8

11 Real Potosi 7 2 0 5 8 16 6

12 Club Petrolero 9 2 0 7 12 21 6

1: Copa Libertadores

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, April 2

Real Potosi v Sport Boys (2330)