Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

March 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 5
Blooming 0 Bolivar 3
Saturday, March 4
Guabira 3 Nacional Potosi 1
Friday, March 3
Sport Boys 3 Oriente Petrolero 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Guabira 6 5 1 0 17 5 16
-------------------------
2 Bolivar 5 4 0 1 16 4 12
3 Oriente Petrolero 5 3 1 1 8 6 10
4 Blooming 6 3 0 3 10 12 9
5 Jorge Wilstermann 6 2 1 3 10 10 7
6 Sport Boys 6 2 1 3 12 14 7
7 Universitario de Sucre 6 2 1 3 8 12 7
8 Nacional Potosi 5 2 0 3 10 10 6
9 The Strongest 3 2 0 1 5 6 6
10 Club Petrolero 5 2 0 3 6 10 6
11 San Jose 5 1 1 3 4 7 4
12 Real Potosi 4 0 0 4 1 11 0
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 5
The Strongest v San Jose (2115)
Real Potosi v Club Petrolero (2330)
