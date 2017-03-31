Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Reuters

March 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Friday

Friday, March 31

Club Petrolero 2 Blooming 4

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Guabira 8 5 1 2 18 10 16

-------------------------

2 Blooming 9 5 1 3 20 19 16

3 Bolivar 6 5 0 1 18 4 15

4 Oriente Petrolero 7 4 1 2 13 10 13

5 Nacional Potosi 8 4 1 3 13 11 13

6 The Strongest 5 4 0 1 9 7 12

7 Sport Boys 8 3 1 4 15 18 10

8 Jorge Wilstermann 7 2 2 3 10 10 8

9 San Jose 8 2 2 4 11 14 8

10 Universitario de Sucre 8 2 1 5 8 15 7

11 Real Potosi 7 2 0 5 8 16 6

12 Club Petrolero 9 2 0 7 12 21 6

1: Copa Libertadores

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, April 1

San Jose v Guabira (1900)

Bolivar v Nacional Potosi (2000)

Sunday, April 2

Oriente Petrolero v Jorge Wilstermann (1900)

Universitario de Sucre v The Strongest (2115)

Real Potosi v Sport Boys (2330)