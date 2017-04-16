Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

April 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday

Sunday, April 16

Club Petrolero 2 Jorge Wilstermann 0

Universitario de Sucre Sport Boys Postponed

Saturday, April 15

Real Potosi 2 Guabira 0

Friday, April 14

The Strongest 6 Blooming 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Bolivar 9 8 0 1 30 6 24

-------------------------

2 Guabira 11 6 1 4 23 17 19

3 Blooming 11 6 1 4 23 26 19

4 The Strongest 9 6 0 3 18 13 18

5 Oriente Petrolero 9 5 1 3 16 13 16

6 Nacional Potosi 10 5 1 4 17 15 16

7 San Jose 10 4 2 4 17 15 14

8 Sport Boys 10 4 1 5 18 21 13

9 Universitario de Sucre 10 3 1 6 10 21 10

10 Real Potosi 10 3 0 7 13 22 9

11 Club Petrolero 11 3 0 8 15 26 9

12 Jorge Wilstermann 10 2 2 6 11 16 8

1: Copa Libertadores

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, April 16

Universitario de Sucre v Sport Boys (1600) Postponed

San Jose v Nacional Potosi (2115)

Oriente Petrolero v Bolivar (2330)