Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

April 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 1
Bolivar 3 Nacional Potosi 1
San Jose 4 Guabira 0
Friday, March 31
Club Petrolero 2 Blooming 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolivar 7 6 0 1 21 5 18
-------------------------
2 Guabira 9 5 1 3 18 14 16
3 Blooming 9 5 1 3 20 19 16
4 Oriente Petrolero 7 4 1 2 13 10 13
5 Nacional Potosi 9 4 1 4 14 14 13
6 The Strongest 5 4 0 1 9 7 12
7 San Jose 9 3 2 4 15 14 11
8 Sport Boys 8 3 1 4 15 18 10
9 Jorge Wilstermann 7 2 2 3 10 10 8
10 Universitario de Sucre 8 2 1 5 8 15 7
11 Real Potosi 7 2 0 5 8 16 6
12 Club Petrolero 9 2 0 7 12 21 6
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 2
Oriente Petrolero v Jorge Wilstermann (1900)
Universitario de Sucre v The Strongest (2115)
Real Potosi v Sport Boys (2330)
814