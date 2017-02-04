Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Reuters

Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Saturday

Saturday, February 4

Blooming 4 Universitario de Sucre 2

Bolivar 3 Club Petrolero 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Bolivar 2 2 0 0 7 1 6

-------------------------

2 Nacional Potosi 1 1 0 0 4 1 3

3 Guabira 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

4 Sport Boys 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

5 Jorge Wilstermann 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

5 Oriente Petrolero 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

7 Blooming 2 1 0 1 5 5 3

8 Real Potosi 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

9 Universitario de Sucre 2 0 0 2 2 5 0

10 San Jose 1 0 0 1 1 4 0

11 The Strongest 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

12 Club Petrolero 2 0 0 2 1 7 0

1: Copa Libertadores

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 5

The Strongest v Jorge Wilstermann (1600)

San Jose v Oriente Petrolero (1900)

Sport Boys v Guabira (1900)