Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 4
Blooming 4 Universitario de Sucre 2
Bolivar 3 Club Petrolero 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolivar 2 2 0 0 7 1 6
-------------------------
2 Nacional Potosi 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
3 Guabira 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
4 Sport Boys 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
5 Jorge Wilstermann 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Oriente Petrolero 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
7 Blooming 2 1 0 1 5 5 3
8 Real Potosi 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
9 Universitario de Sucre 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
10 San Jose 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
11 The Strongest 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
12 Club Petrolero 2 0 0 2 1 7 0
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 5
The Strongest v Jorge Wilstermann (1600)
San Jose v Oriente Petrolero (1900)
Sport Boys v Guabira (1900)
296