Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 19
Blooming 3 Jorge Wilstermann 2
Club Petrolero 2 San Jose 0
Saturday, February 18
Guabira 5 Universitario de Sucre 1
Oriente Petrolero 3 Real Potosi 1
Friday, February 17
Sport Boys 1 Nacional Potosi 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Guabira 4 3 1 0 11 2 10
-------------------------
2 Bolivar 3 3 0 0 11 1 9
3 Oriente Petrolero 4 2 1 1 4 3 7
4 Nacional Potosi 3 2 0 1 9 5 6
5 Jorge Wilstermann 4 2 0 2 7 6 6
6 Blooming 4 2 0 2 8 9 6
7 The Strongest 3 2 0 1 5 6 6
8 Club Petrolero 4 2 0 2 5 7 6
9 Sport Boys 4 1 1 2 6 8 4
10 Universitario de Sucre 4 1 0 3 4 10 3
11 San Jose 4 0 1 3 1 7 1
12 Real Potosi 3 0 0 3 1 8 0
1: Copa Libertadores
