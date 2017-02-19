Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Reuters

Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 19

Blooming 3 Jorge Wilstermann 2

Club Petrolero 2 San Jose 0

Saturday, February 18

Guabira 5 Universitario de Sucre 1

Oriente Petrolero 3 Real Potosi 1

Friday, February 17

Sport Boys 1 Nacional Potosi 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Guabira 4 3 1 0 11 2 10

-------------------------

2 Bolivar 3 3 0 0 11 1 9

3 Oriente Petrolero 4 2 1 1 4 3 7

4 Nacional Potosi 3 2 0 1 9 5 6

5 Jorge Wilstermann 4 2 0 2 7 6 6

6 Blooming 4 2 0 2 8 9 6

7 The Strongest 3 2 0 1 5 6 6

8 Club Petrolero 4 2 0 2 5 7 6

9 Sport Boys 4 1 1 2 6 8 4

10 Universitario de Sucre 4 1 0 3 4 10 3

11 San Jose 4 0 1 3 1 7 1

12 Real Potosi 3 0 0 3 1 8 0

1: Copa Libertadores