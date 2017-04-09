Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 9
Bolivar 5 Universitario de Sucre 0
Guabira 5 Club Petrolero 1
Saturday, April 8
Blooming 3 Real Potosi 1
Sport Boys 0 The Strongest 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolivar 9 8 0 1 30 6 24
-------------------------
2 Guabira 10 6 1 3 23 15 19
3 Blooming 10 6 1 3 23 20 19
4 Oriente Petrolero 8 5 1 2 15 10 16
5 The Strongest 8 5 0 3 12 13 15
6 San Jose 10 4 2 4 17 15 14
7 Nacional Potosi 9 4 1 4 14 14 13
8 Sport Boys 10 4 1 5 18 21 13
9 Universitario de Sucre 10 3 1 6 10 21 10
10 Jorge Wilstermann 9 2 2 5 11 14 8
11 Real Potosi 9 2 0 7 11 22 6
12 Club Petrolero 10 2 0 8 13 26 6
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 9
Nacional Potosi v Oriente Petrolero (2330)
