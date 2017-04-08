Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Saturday

Saturday, April 8

Blooming 3 Real Potosi 1

Sport Boys 0 The Strongest 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Bolivar 8 7 0 1 25 6 21

-------------------------

2 Blooming 10 6 1 3 23 20 19

3 Oriente Petrolero 8 5 1 2 15 10 16

4 Guabira 9 5 1 3 18 14 16

5 The Strongest 8 5 0 3 12 13 15

6 San Jose 10 4 2 4 17 15 14

7 Nacional Potosi 9 4 1 4 14 14 13

8 Sport Boys 10 4 1 5 18 21 13

9 Universitario de Sucre 9 3 1 5 10 16 10

10 Jorge Wilstermann 9 2 2 5 11 14 8

11 Club Petrolero 9 2 0 7 12 21 6

12 Real Potosi 9 2 0 7 11 22 6

1: Copa Libertadores

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, April 9

Guabira v Club Petrolero (1900)

Bolivar v Universitario de Sucre (2000)

Nacional Potosi v Oriente Petrolero (2330)