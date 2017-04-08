Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 8
Blooming 3 Real Potosi 1
Sport Boys 0 The Strongest 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolivar 8 7 0 1 25 6 21
-------------------------
2 Blooming 10 6 1 3 23 20 19
3 Oriente Petrolero 8 5 1 2 15 10 16
4 Guabira 9 5 1 3 18 14 16
5 The Strongest 8 5 0 3 12 13 15
6 San Jose 10 4 2 4 17 15 14
7 Nacional Potosi 9 4 1 4 14 14 13
8 Sport Boys 10 4 1 5 18 21 13
9 Universitario de Sucre 9 3 1 5 10 16 10
10 Jorge Wilstermann 9 2 2 5 11 14 8
11 Club Petrolero 9 2 0 7 12 21 6
12 Real Potosi 9 2 0 7 11 22 6
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 9
Guabira v Club Petrolero (1900)
Bolivar v Universitario de Sucre (2000)
Nacional Potosi v Oriente Petrolero (2330)
